2015 RAM 1500

149,125 KM

Details

$20,500

+ tax & licensing
$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

2015 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,500

+ taxes & licensing

149,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6219468
  • Stock #: pdc042
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FM6FS745131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 149,125 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

MUST SEE !!!  

Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, 20 inch wheels, step boards, remote start, bedliner,  tinted & more. Absolutely perfect cond. inside out. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

