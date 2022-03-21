$14,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 RAM 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,800
- Listing ID: 8959009
- Stock #: pdc009
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT5FS773623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,321 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat radio, remote start, step boards, 20 inch wheels. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. $2200 service included, new tires, pads/rotors, calipers, drive shafts. Recalls done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Ram1500 3.0 Diesel Outdoorsman, 163k $ 18500 /// 2017 Ram1500 Outdoorsman, only 48k $23801 //// 2017 Ram1500 ST, 139k $23800
Vehicle Features
