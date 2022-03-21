Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

244,321 KM

Details Description Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" SLT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

244,321KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8959009
  • Stock #: pdc009
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT5FS773623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat radio, remote start, step boards, 20 inch wheels. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs excellent. $2200 service included, new tires, pads/rotors, calipers, drive shafts. Recalls done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Ram1500 3.0 Diesel Outdoorsman, 163k $ 18500  ///   2017 Ram1500 Outdoorsman, only 48k $23801   ////  2017  Ram1500 ST, 139k $23800

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 RAM 1500 4WD Qu...
 244,213 KM
$14,800 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 84,198 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 4d...
 244,535 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory