2015 RAM 1500
2WD Quad Cab 140.5" Tradesman
Location
Quality Motors
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9145795
- VIN: 1C6RR6FM9FS579536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR.
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7