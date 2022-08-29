Menu
2015 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Features

$12,650

+ tax & licensing
$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

2WD Quad Cab 140.5" Tradesman

2015 RAM 1500

2WD Quad Cab 140.5" Tradesman

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9145795
  VIN: 1C6RR6FM9FS579536

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR.

Quality Motors

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

