$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
Eco Diesel
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
158,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9299011
- Stock #: FAG2895
- VIN: 1C6RR7SM6FS555433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1