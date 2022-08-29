Menu
2015 RAM 1500

158,842 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Eco Diesel

2015 RAM 1500

Eco Diesel

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

158,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9299011
  • Stock #: FAG2895
  • VIN: 1C6RR7SM6FS555433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 158,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
