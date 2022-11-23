$19,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" TRADESMAN
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9415735
- Stock #: pdc100
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM4FS594391
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 158,845 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
LOW KM !!! ECO DIESEL. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST.
LIFT-UP BED COVER. Everything works properly. Fully certified. Extended warranty available.
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat radio, step boards, custom rims & more.
Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L, only 49k $23,550 /// 2013 Chevi Silverado LS, 178k $12800
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.