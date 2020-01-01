Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 RAM 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 2500

Location

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

1-877-341-3404

  1. 4405350
  2. 4405350
  3. 4405350
Contact Seller

$35,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,475KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4405350
  • Stock #: 36186A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5JL7FG548764
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested andis not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound ormaintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for useas a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’sexpense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle in its currentcondition.”

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Raceway Chrysler

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan
 0 KM
$10,588 + tax & lic
2006 Volkswagen Passat
 203,950 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150
 0 KM
$5,800 + tax & lic
Raceway Chrysler

Raceway Chrysler

150 Rexdale Boulevard, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-877-341-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-341-3404

Send A Message