<p>LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Full maintenance records. Cold a/c, cruise, Axillary, MP3 , heated mirr. all power, keyless entry. ZERO RUST. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Caravan CREW Cargo van, 186k $8990    </p>

2015 RAM Cargo Van

171,680 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM Cargo Van

119" WB

2015 RAM Cargo Van

119" WB

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4JRGAGXFR669778

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 171,680 KM

LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Full maintenance records. Cold a/c, cruise, Axillary, MP3 , heated mirr. all power, keyless entry. ZERO RUST. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Caravan CREW Cargo van, 186k $8990    

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 RAM Cargo Van