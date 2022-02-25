Menu
2015 Smart fortwo

87,100 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Pure

Pure

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

87,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8333412
  • Stock #: pdc001
  • VIN: WMEEJ3BA7FK815595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 87,100 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, Navi, Leather, heated seats, Bluetooth, Backup sensors & more. No accidents, lady owner. Looks & runs great. CERTIFIED.  3 year p.train warranty avail. for $299

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Climate Control
Knee Air Bag

