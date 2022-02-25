$7,500+ tax & licensing
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Smart fortwo
2015 Smart fortwo
Pure
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,500
+ taxes & licensing
87,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8333412
- Stock #: pdc001
- VIN: WMEEJ3BA7FK815595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Loaded, Navi, Leather, heated seats, Bluetooth, Backup sensors & more. No accidents, lady owner. Looks & runs great. CERTIFIED. 3 year p.train warranty avail. for $299
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Climate Control
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
