2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek

189,388 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

LIMITED PACKAGE / NAVIGATION / LEATHER / CERTIFIED

Location

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

189,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9103153
  • Stock #: PT0666
  • VIN: JF2GPAPC5F8257845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this stunning Crosstrek XV that just arrived at our store from a new car store on trade. This one is the Limited package with leather and Navigation along with all the standard Subaru features one expects like their symetrical all wheel drive system. This one is a well cared for car that looks and drives great and shows how well the previous owner took care of it. If you're looking for an affordable, go anywhere do anything midsized adventure car then nothing does it better than Subaru's Crosstrek and this one is the one you've waited for. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

