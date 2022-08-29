$17,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek
LIMITED PACKAGE / NAVIGATION / LEATHER / CERTIFIED
Location
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9103153
- Stock #: PT0666
- VIN: JF2GPAPC5F8257845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this stunning Crosstrek XV that just arrived at our store from a new car store on trade. This one is the Limited package with leather and Navigation along with all the standard Subaru features one expects like their symetrical all wheel drive system. This one is a well cared for car that looks and drives great and shows how well the previous owner took care of it. If you're looking for an affordable, go anywhere do anything midsized adventure car then nothing does it better than Subaru's Crosstrek and this one is the one you've waited for. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its too late.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
Vehicle Features
