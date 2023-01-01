Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%    </p><p>LOW KM, LADY OWNER,  Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, push start/smart keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats & lots more. Super clean. CERTIFIED.   </p>

2015 Toyota Camry

91,760 KM

Details Description Features

$20,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1702756348
  2. 1702756347
  3. 1702756347
  4. 1702756346
  5. 1702756346
  6. 1702756348
  7. 1702756346
  8. 1702756345
  9. 1702756348
  10. 1702756346
  11. 1702756346
  12. 1702756346
  13. 1702756345
  14. 1702756348
  15. 1702756346
  16. 1702756346
  17. 1702756354
  18. 1702756358
  19. 1702756358
  20. 1702756354
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,760KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BF1FK7FU965635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,760 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%    

LOW KM, LADY OWNER,  Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, push start/smart keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats & lot's more. Super clean. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv 197,434 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi Q3 quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Audi Q3 quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort 263,455 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr HSE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr HSE 118,010 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Camry