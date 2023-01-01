$20,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE
2015 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
91,760KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T1BF1FK7FU965635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,760 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
LOW KM, LADY OWNER, Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, push start/smart keyless entry, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated/p/seats & lot's more. Super clean. CERTIFIED.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2015 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv 197,434 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort 263,455 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
2008 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr HSE 118,010 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,800
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Toyota Camry