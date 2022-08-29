$15,987+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE Super Clean - Serviced and Certified
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
101,793KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9020545
- Stock #: PFP-248
- VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC384693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,793 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - CarFax Verified Dealer
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
