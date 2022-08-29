Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

101,793 KM

Details Description Features

$15,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE Super Clean - Serviced and Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE Super Clean - Serviced and Certified

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9020545
  2. 9020545
  3. 9020545
  4. 9020545
  5. 9020545
  6. 9020545
  7. 9020545
  8. 9020545
  9. 9020545
  10. 9020545
  11. 9020545
  12. 9020545
  13. 9020545
  14. 9020545
  15. 9020545
  16. 9020545
  17. 9020545
  18. 9020545
  19. 9020545
Contact Seller

$15,987

+ taxes & licensing

101,793KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020545
  • Stock #: PFP-248
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1FC384693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - CarFax Verified Dealer 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 101,793 KM
$15,987 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Malib...
 168,500 KM
$9,987 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,325 KM
$29,887 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory