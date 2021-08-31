Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

197,969 KM

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

LE

Location

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

197,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7980050
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV7FW369250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,969 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!  Excellent condition Toyota Rav 4 LE model! All wheel drive! Steering wheel controls,Bluetooth,heated mirrors,power windows, power seats, power mirrors,.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

