$16,987+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE 5 Dr Hatch Certified Accident Free
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
647-792-1225
$16,987
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8508986
- Stock #: FA053584
- VIN: VNKKTUD3XFA053584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # FA053584
- Mileage 49,511 KM
Vehicle Description
LE - Five Door Hatch
Remote Starter - Alloy wheels - Keyless Entry - AC - Power Group
No Accidents - CarFax Verified
Super Clean - Well Loved
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current - New Brakes
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.