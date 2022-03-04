Menu
2015 Toyota Yaris

49,511 KM

Details

$16,987

+ tax & licensing
$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE 5 Dr Hatch Certified Accident Free

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE 5 Dr Hatch Certified Accident Free

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$16,987

+ taxes & licensing

49,511KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8508986
  Stock #: FA053584
  VIN: VNKKTUD3XFA053584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # FA053584
  • Mileage 49,511 KM

Vehicle Description

LE - Five Door Hatch 

Remote Starter - Alloy wheels - Keyless Entry - AC - Power Group 

No Accidents - CarFax Verified 

Super Clean - Well Loved 


Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- All servicing items current - New Brakes 
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

