2015 Volkswagen Golf

193,000 KM

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI Leather/Backup Cam

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline5dr HB Man 1.8 TSI Leather/Backup Cam

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7957175
  • Stock #: pdc012
  • VIN: 3VW117AU7FM003591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

Fully loaded, Backup Cam,  Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Leather/heated seat/mirrors, alloys, fogs & more. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Looks & runs perfect. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail.  2014 Subaru Impreza Sport, 183k $7990   ///    2016 Kia Forte LX, 145k $6800

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

