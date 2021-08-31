Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline5dr HB Man 2.0 TDI

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline5dr HB Man 2.0 TDI

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7962914
  • Stock #: pdc039
  • VIN: 3VWRA7AU8FM048959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Rear 6 spd. Fully loaded, P-Moon, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. Runs perfect. CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 181,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 193,000 KM
$8,990 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 183,000 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

Quick Links
Directions Inventory