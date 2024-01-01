$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 1.8 TSI Auto
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 1.8 TSI Auto
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,945 KM
Vehicle Description
4 cylinder, automatic Volkswagen Jetta! Sunroof, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Malfara's Automotive
Malfara's Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-255-XXXX(click to show)
416-255-5200
Alternate NumbersCell: 416-930-1254
+ taxes & licensing
Office :416-255-5200