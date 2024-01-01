Menu
<p>4 cylinder, automatic Volkswagen Jetta! Sunroof, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio!</p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

190,945 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.8 TSI Auto

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 1.8 TSI Auto

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,945KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWD07AJ3FM214212

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,945 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cylinder, automatic Volkswagen Jetta! Sunroof, Bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

