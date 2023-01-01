Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Passat

150,925 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Passat

2015 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1693106246
  2. 1693106246
  3. 1693106246
  4. 1693106246
  5. 1693106246
  6. 1693106246
  7. 1693106246
  8. 1693106246
  9. 1693106246
  10. 1693106246
  11. 1693106246
  12. 1693106246
  13. 1693106246
  14. 1693106246
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
150,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10350984
  • Stock #: pdc011
  • VIN: 1vwas7a31fc077755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,925 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirr., all power, keyless. Looks & runs great. $1000 safety service just done. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED  

Also avail. 2017 Ford Focus SE, 159k $9990   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 150,925 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2013 Cadillac SRX FW...
 168,810 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2010 Cadillac SRX AW...
 186,210 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory