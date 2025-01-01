$16,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX
4dr Sdn SH-AWD V6 Elite
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,600 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Top of the line, every fact. option, Collision avoidance, Lane departure, Adaptive smart cruise, heated/cooled/memory/power seats, heated steering, Navi, Cam, P-Moon & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1000 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 BMW 330i, only 69k $16600
Vehicle Features
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
