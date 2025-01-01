Menu
NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Top of the  line, every fact. option, Collision avoidance, Lane departure, Adaptive smart cruise, heated/cooled/memory/power seats, heated steering, Navi, Cam, P-Moon & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1500 safety service just done. Recalls done. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.

    Also avail. 2016 Infiniti Q50S, 450 HP, 187k $15800     ///    2017 infiniti Q50 3.0t, 132k $17500

2016 Acura TLX

146,600 KM

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura TLX

V6 Elite

12563030

2016 Acura TLX

V6 Elite

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19uub3f73ga801385

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc041
  • Mileage 146,600 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  & get 2 year/24000km p/train warranty FREE  ($2000 p/claim)      

NO ACCIDENTS, ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Top of the  line, every fact. option, Collision avoidance, Lane departure, Adaptive smart cruise, heated/cooled/memory/power seats, heated steering, Navi, Cam, P-Moon & more. Looks & runs excellent. $1500 safety service just done. Recalls done. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.

    Also avail. 2016 Infiniti Q50S, 450 HP, 187k $15800     ///    2017 infiniti Q50 3.0t, 132k $17500       

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Acura TLX