<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Pano-Roof, tinted windows, lowered. Nonsmoker, looks & runs like new. $800 service just done. Comes with one key/fob. Recalls just done. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, Navi/Cam/Roof, only 99k $9990    </p>

2016 Audi A3

123,577 KM

Details

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort

12044221

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,577KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUA7GFF6G1016004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,577 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

NO ACCIDENTS. LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Pano-Roof, tinted windows, lowered. Nonsmoker, looks & runs like new. $800 service just done. Comes with one key/fob. Recalls just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, Navi/Cam/Roof, only 99k $9990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Audi A3