Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Pano-Roof, tinted windows, lowered. Nonsmoker, looks & runs like new. $800 service just done. Comes with one key/fob. Recalls just done. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, Navi/Cam/Roof, only 99k $9990    </p>

2016 Audi A3

123,577 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort

Watch This Vehicle
12091306

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1736873593
  2. 1736873592
  3. 1736873594
  4. 1736873593
  5. 1736873594
  6. 1736873593
  7. 1736873594
  8. 1736873593
  9. 1736873591
  10. 1736873591
  11. 1736873593
  12. 1736873593
  13. 1736873594
  14. 1736873592
  15. 1736873592
  16. 1736873593
  17. 1736873592
  18. 1736873594
  19. 1736873594
  20. 1736873593
  21. 1736873591
  22. 1736873592
  23. 1736873593
  24. 1736873594
  25. 1736873593
  26. 1736873593
  27. 1736873592
  28. 1736873592
  29. 1736873594
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,577KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUA7GFF6G1016005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,577 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%   

NO ACCIDENTS. LOW KM !!!  Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Pano-Roof, tinted windows, lowered. Nonsmoker, looks & runs like new. $800 service just done. Comes with one key/fob. Recalls just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2014 Kia Optima SX 2.0Turbo, Navi/Cam/Roof, only 99k $9990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Audi SQ5 quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik 168,699 KM $16,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL 133,745 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Juke 5dr Wgn CVT SV AWD 118,954 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A3