<p>Loaded,  Panorama-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power gate, heated/p/seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. Serviced & CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $550 ($3000 p/claim)      </p><p>Also avail.  2015 Audi Q5 Progressive, 197k $12800     ///    2015 BMW X1 155k $12990     ///    2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990      </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2016 Audi Q3

263,455 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

263,455KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1EFCFS2GR012509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 263,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded,  Panorama-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power gate, heated/p/seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. Serviced & CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $550 ($3000 p/claim)      

Also avail.  2015 Audi Q5 Progressive, 197k $12800     ///    2015 BMW X1 155k $12990     ///    2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990      

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

