$9,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q3
quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort
2016 Audi Q3
quattro 4dr 2.0T Komfort
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 263,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded, Panorama-Roof, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power gate, heated/p/seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs excellent. Serviced & CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY. 3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $550 ($3000 p/claim)
Also avail. 2015 Audi Q5 Progressive, 197k $12800 /// 2015 BMW X1 155k $12990 /// 2013 Land Rover LR2 SE, 264k $6990
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)