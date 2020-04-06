Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Audi S7

4.0T AWE EXHAUST! One Owner | ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi S7

4.0T AWE EXHAUST! One Owner | ACCIDENT FREE

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

888-334-2707

  1. 4829586
  2. 4829586
  3. 4829586
  4. 4829586
  5. 4829586
  6. 4829586
  7. 4829586
  8. 4829586
  9. 4829586
  10. 4829586
  11. 4829586
  12. 4829586
  13. 4829586
  14. 4829586
  15. 4829586
  16. 4829586
  17. 4829586
  18. 4829586
  19. 4829586
  20. 4829586
  21. 4829586
  22. 4829586
  23. 4829586
  24. 4829586
  25. 4829586
  26. 4829586
Contact Seller

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,963KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4829586
  • Stock #: 17214
  • VIN: WAUW2AFC3GN183495
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Beautiful Daytona grey on black leather interior absolutely stunning! This S6 is a local Ontario vehicle one-owner accident free! Powered by a 4.0-liter V-8 producing 450 HP! This power is controlled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic with manual shifting mode. Do not miss out on this rare opportunity!

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

1989 Mercedes 560SL ...
 104,087 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche 911 Tur...
 2,294 KM
$186,800 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model S 1...
 3,909 KM
$105,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-334-XXXX

(click to show)

888-334-2707

Send A Message