2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR

29,618 KM

$142,800

+ tax & licensing
$142,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR

2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR

| 600+ HP W12 | LOADED

2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR

| 600+ HP W12 | LOADED

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

$142,800

+ taxes & licensing

29,618KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8041399
  Stock #: 18098
  VIN: SCBET9ZA5GC055262

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18098
  • Mileage 29,618 KM

Vehicle Description

Our beautiful 2016 Bentley Flying Spur is a luxury 4-door powered by a 600+ horsepower W12 engine with all-wheel drive and equipped with luxury features! Optioned in black on 21 black painted bright machined wheels, over a white/black diamond stitchedleather interior with wood trim! The Flying Spur is a highly-optioned full-size sedan with adjustable air suspension, heated/cooled/massaging seats, rear console controls, soft-close doors with keyless entry, and so much more!



World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

