520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3
416-203-7010
Our beautiful 2016 Bentley Flying Spur is a luxury 4-door powered by a 600+ horsepower W12 engine with all-wheel drive and equipped with luxury features! Optioned in black on 21 black painted bright machined wheels, over a white/black diamond stitchedleather interior with wood trim! The Flying Spur is a highly-optioned full-size sedan with adjustable air suspension, heated/cooled/massaging seats, rear console controls, soft-close doors with keyless entry, and so much more!
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 30 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com
