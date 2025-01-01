Menu
FINANCE FROM 6.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, tinted windows, keyless. Comes with one key/fob. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium, 184k $9500

2016 BMW X1

200,675 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

13070398

2016 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wbxht3c36g5e49154

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,675 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, tinted windows, keyless. Comes with one key/fob. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Nissan Pathfinder SL Premium, 184k $9500    

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 BMW X1