FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, Backup Cam/Sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirrors, power gate, remote start & more. New timing chain kit just installed $1200,  + $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD, 7 pass. 181k $8990   ///    2019 Chevi Equinox LT AWD, 94k $18800

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

141,274 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT P-Moon/Blind Spot/Camera/sensors

13112681

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD 4DR LT P-Moon/Blind Spot/Camera/sensors

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,274KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLFEK5G6304552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,274 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Blind spot assist, P-Moon, Backup Cam/Sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirrors, power gate, remote start & more. New timing chain kit just installed $1200,  + $1000 safety service included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad AWD, 7 pass. 181k $8990   ///    2019 Chevi Equinox LT AWD, 94k $18800

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Chevrolet Equinox