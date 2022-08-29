$27,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-249-2277
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
WT 4X4 Crew Cab 8Ft Box TOMMY 1300Lbs Liftgate
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9014617
- VIN: 4755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevy 6.0L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission, 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton, Crew Cab, 8Ft Box, 1300Lbs Capacity TOMMY Liftgate, WT Trim Package With Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Tow Package, Box Liner, Step Bars, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!
Vehicle Features
