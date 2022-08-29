Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

WT 4X4 Crew Cab 8Ft Box TOMMY 1300Lbs Liftgate

WT 4X4 Crew Cab 8Ft Box TOMMY 1300Lbs Liftgate

Location

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9014617
  • VIN: 4755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevy 6.0L V8, Four Wheel Drive, Automatic Transmission,  2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton, Crew Cab, 8Ft Box, 1300Lbs Capacity TOMMY Liftgate, WT Trim Package With Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Traction Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM Stereo, Tow Package, Box Liner, Step Bars, Chev Styled Steel Wheels, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go!  For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing, Please Call!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

