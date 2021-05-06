2016 Chevrolet Sonic

+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($1000 p/claim) .
Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, remote start, all power, keyless. One owner, no accidents. Runs excellent. $800 service just done (new tires & brakes all around). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Kia Rio LX, 118k $4990
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1