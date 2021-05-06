Menu
2016 Chevrolet Sonic

169,980 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

LT Backup Cam/Heated seats/Remote start

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

169,980KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7055186
  • Stock #: pdc045
  • VIN: 1G1JC5SH7G4108199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,980 KM

Vehicle Description

3 year/36000km p/train warranty included ($1000 p/claim)  .  

Fully loaded, cold a/c,  Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats,  remote start, all power, keyless. One owner, no accidents. Runs excellent. $800 service just done (new tires & brakes all around). CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2013 Kia Rio LX, 118k $4990  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

