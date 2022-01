Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,800 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 9 8 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8092936

8092936 Stock #: pdc010

pdc010 VIN: 1C3CDFAA9GD683903

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,985 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.