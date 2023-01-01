$7,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CARGO
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,990
- Listing ID: 10475634
- Stock #: pdc027
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR171389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 203,955 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Dual Fuel/Runs on natural gas & regular gas. Save $$$ Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam/sensors, cruise, all power, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Runs on gas, or natural gas, cut 50% cost on fuel. Top mechanical cond. New All weather Michelin tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Gran Caravan SXT, 194k $9800 /// 2013 Grand Caravan SE, 4 pass. Dual Fuel, 188k $7500
