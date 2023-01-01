Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

203,955 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CARGO

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package CARGO

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

203,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR171389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 203,955 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Dual Fuel/Runs on natural gas & regular gas. Save $$$    Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam/sensors, cruise, all power, keyless. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Runs on gas, or natural gas, cut 50% cost on fuel. Top mechanical cond. New All weather Michelin tires & brakes. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2016 Gran Caravan SXT, 194k $9800    ///    2013 Grand Caravan SE, 4 pass. Dual Fuel, 188k $7500  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

