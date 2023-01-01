$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
181,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR225515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 181,825 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Loaded, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, cruise, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. in blue, beige & white, 6 Minivans in stock
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 181,825 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto 150,985 KM $11,500 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC 142,311 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan