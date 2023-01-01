Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Loaded, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, cruise, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. in blue, beige & white, 6 Minivans in stock</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

181,825 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

181,825KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR225515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,825 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, Bluetooth, Satellite Sirius, Axillary, USB, cruise, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Drives excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. in blue, beige & white, 6 Minivans in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan