<p>LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%   </p><p>ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. This Cargo van has security metal net protection on inside windows, with alarm sistem. Cold a/c. cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Super clean, Top mechanical cond., with all maintenance records. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Ram Tradesman Cargo van, with roof racks, 171k $9500   </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

180,176 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,176KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR237420

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 180,176 KM

LEASE TO OWN, FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. This Cargo van has security metal net protection on inside windows, with alarm sistem. Cold a/c. cruise, heated mirr., all power, keyless entry. Super clean, Top mechanical cond., with all maintenance records. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Ram Tradesman Cargo van, with roof racks, 171k $9500   

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

3rd Row Seat

Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan