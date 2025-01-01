$10,500+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 132,840 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49 %
LOW KM, cold a/c, cruise, after market radio/CD (can be replaced), all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $1300 safety service just done. New winter tires, pads/rotors all around, flex pipe, battery, oil/filter. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. Backup Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8990
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)