<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49 %  <br />LOW KM, cold a/c, cruise, after market radio/CD (can be replaced), all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $1300 safety service just done. New winter tires, pads/rotors all around, flex pipe, battery, oil/filter. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. Backup Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8990  </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,840 KM

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing
13112684

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
132,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0GR276601

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,840 KM

FINANCE FROM 6.49 %  
LOW KM, cold a/c, cruise, after market radio/CD (can be replaced), all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $1300 safety service just done. New winter tires, pads/rotors all around, flex pipe, battery, oil/filter. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. Backup Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8990  

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty Available

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

