<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49 %  <br />LOW KM, cold a/c, cruise, after market radio/CD (can be replaced), all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $1300 safety service just done. New winter tires, pads/rotors all around, flex pipe, battery, oil/filter. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM.     </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. Backup Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8990  </p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,840 KM

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

13202987

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,840KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0GR276602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,840 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49 %  
LOW KM, cold a/c, cruise, after market radio/CD (can be replaced), all power, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. $1300 safety service just done. New winter tires, pads/rotors all around, flex pipe, battery, oil/filter. Comes with one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  REDUCED & FIRM.     

Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. Backup Cam/P-Moon, 181k $8990  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan