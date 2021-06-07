Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,500 + taxes & licensing 1 8 9 , 3 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7192313

7192313 Stock #: pdc008

pdc008 VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR144954

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 189,310 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Knee Air Bag

