2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

189,310 KM

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

SXT 4dr Wgn

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

189,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7192313
  • Stock #: pdc008
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR144954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 189,310 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%

3 year/36000km p/train war. included ($1000 p/claim) 

Loaded, stow & go, cold a/c, Bluetooth,  keyless, all power, nonsmoker, clean. Runs excellent. Serviced & ready 2 go. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

4 Minivans avail. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

