2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

91,000 KM

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 4dr Wgn

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 4dr Wgn

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

91,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7192316
  • Stock #: pdc053
  • VIN: 2c4rdgdgxgr160349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 91,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HURRY & SAVE $$$  FREE WINTER TIRES !!!  

LOW KM !!! Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & steering wheel, alloys, keyless. Runs excellent. Super clean, nonsmoker, no pets.  Had an accident in 2017, clean title. PRICED BELOW WHOLESALE.  CERTIFIED.  

4 Minivans 2016 models  avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

