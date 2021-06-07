Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,880 KM

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus4dr Wgn Leather/DVD/P-sliding doors

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus4dr Wgn Leather/DVD/P-sliding doors

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

175,880KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7192319
  Stock #: pdc036
  VIN: 2C4RDGDG6GR376831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,880 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9% 

MUST SEE !!!  Fully loaded, cold a/c with dual climate control, Backup Cam, Dual DVD, U-Connect, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. radio,  p/sliding doors/rear gate, heated seats/steering, rear air/heat & more. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. Top mechanical cond. Brand new pads/rotors all around. CERTIFIED.  FIRMPRICE !!!  

4 Minivans avail.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

