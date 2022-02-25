$15,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
97,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8434128
- Stock #: pdc021
- VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR160348
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Climate control, with rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel, alloys, p/seats, keyless entry, tinted. Runs excellent. Had an accident in 2017. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1