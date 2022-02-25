Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

97,555 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

97,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8434128
  • Stock #: pdc021
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR160348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Climate control, with rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats/steering wheel, alloys, p/seats, keyless entry, tinted. Runs excellent. Had an accident in 2017. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 239,650 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 233,122 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Flex SEL 7...
 198,315 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Inventory