2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
160,665KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8867138
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR316397
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,665 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
One owner, no accidents. Cold air, cruise, all power, keyless. No rust, no pets, clean interior. $1000 service included (new tires & brakes). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 Grand Caravan SXT, 167k $8990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
