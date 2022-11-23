Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

161,175 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

161,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9446506
  • Stock #: pdc017
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR316397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 161,175 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Loaded, a/c, cruise, Axillary, all power, heated mirrors, keyless entry. NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. NO PETS.  $1000 service just done. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Gr Caravan SXT, 108k $14500   ///   2013 Gr Caravan SE, 188k $7990   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

