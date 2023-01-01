Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,355 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

153,355KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9637435
  • Stock #: pdc008
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR265985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,355 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL MAINT. RECORDS.  Runs great. CERTIFIED. Reduced & firm price.     

Also avail.  2015 Gr Caravan SXT, only 108k $14500     ///     2016 Gr Caravan VP, 161k $12990    ///    2013  Gr Caravan SE, 188k $7990    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Knee Air Bag

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
