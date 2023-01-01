$12,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
1st Auto Group
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
161,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9637438
- Stock #: pdc017
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR316398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 161,120 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
NO ACCIDENTS. ZERO RUST. NO PETS..
Loaded, a/c, cruise, Axillary, all power, heated mirrors, keyless entry. Brand new tires & brakes all around ($1200 service). CERTIFIED.
Also avail. in blue, 153k $11990 /// 2015 Gr Caravan SXT, stow & go, only 108k $14500 /// 2013 Gr Caravan SE, 188k $7990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Knee Air Bag
