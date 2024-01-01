$10,800+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
2016 Dodge Journey
AWD 4DR CROSSROAD
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,451 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
NO ACCIDENTS. Top of the line, every fact. option. Navi, DVD, Backup Cam, P-Moon, rear air/heat, remote start, heated/p/seats & steering wheel & lots more. Brand new all-season tires, brand new pads/rotors all around, oil change, transmission service. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
2 more 2014 & 2016 Journey's avail. Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)