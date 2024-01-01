Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Top of the line, every fact. option. Navi, DVD, Backup Cam, P-Moon, rear air/heat, remote start, heated/p/seats & steering wheel & lots more. Brand new all-season tires, brand new pads/rotors all around, oil change, transmission service. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.     </p><p>2 more 2014 & 2016 Journeys avail. Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2016 Dodge Journey

153,451 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR CROSSROAD

Watch This Vehicle
12019954

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4DR CROSSROAD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1734404063
  2. 1734404063
  3. 1734404063
  4. 1734404066
  5. 1734404063
  6. 1734404063
  7. 1734404063
  8. 1734404066
  9. 1734404063
  10. 1734404062
  11. 1734404063
  12. 1734404063
  13. 1734404063
  14. 1734404063
  15. 1734404066
  16. 1734404062
  17. 1734404063
  18. 1734404063
  19. 1734404063
  20. 1734404063
  21. 1734404063
  22. 1734404063
  23. 1734404063
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,451KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGGXGT250310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,451 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Top of the line, every fact. option. Navi, DVD, Backup Cam, P-Moon, rear air/heat, remote start, heated/p/seats & steering wheel & lots more. Brand new all-season tires, brand new pads/rotors all around, oil change, transmission service. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.     

2 more 2014 & 2016 Journey's avail. Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent 4dr Sdn Auto GL 133,745 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA6 4DR SDN I4 AUTO GS for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA6 4DR SDN I4 AUTO GS 267,906 KM $3,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade Sport for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Jeep Renegade Sport 178,178 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Journey