<p>FINANCE FROM 5.99%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, remote start & more. Runs excellent. $1500 safety service just done, Brand new all season tires, pads/rotors all around, control arms, transmission & engine oil/filter replaced. Winter tires included. 2  key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED. </p>

2016 Dodge Journey

181,661 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr Crossroad + winter tires

12901190

2016 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr Crossroad + winter tires

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,661KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDGG2GT242198

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,661 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.99%  

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, rear air/heat, remote start & more. Runs excellent. $1500 safety service just done, Brand new all season tires, pads/rotors all around, control arms, transmission & engine oil/filter replaced. Winter tires included. 2  key/fobs. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Dodge Journey