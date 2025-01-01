Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%    & get FREE 2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim)               </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, push start/keyless entry, Alloys, for lights, tinted. Looks & runs great. $1800 safety  service just done. CERTIFIED.         </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7500    ///     2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990         </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2016 Fiat 500X

183,381 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500X

AWD 4dr Sport

12168330

2016 Fiat 500X

AWD 4dr Sport

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,381KM
Excellent Condition
VIN ZFBCFYBT4GP358701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,381 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%    & get FREE 2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim)               

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, push start/keyless entry, Alloys, for lights, tinted. Looks & runs great. $1800 safety  service just done. CERTIFIED.         

Also avail. 2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7500    ///     2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990         

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Fiat 500X