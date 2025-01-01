$7,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Fiat 500X
AWD 4dr Sport
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 183,381 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49% & get FREE 2 year/24000km p/train warranty ($2000 p/claim)
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, cruise, all power, push start/keyless entry, Alloys, for lights, tinted. Looks & runs great. $1800 safety service just done. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2016 Jeep Renegate Sport, 178k $7500 /// 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD Leather/Navi/Cam, 174k $8990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
