2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,875 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Fully loaded, Backup Cam/Sensors, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Satellite Sirius, p/heated seats, p/gate, tow pkg. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2015 Ford Escape SE, 168k $10800
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
