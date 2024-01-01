$10,500+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE w/Backup Cam/Winter tires
2016 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE w/Backup Cam/Winter tires
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,417 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, SYNC Sirrius, Axillary, heated mirr./seats, all power, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Winter tires included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Over 20 SUVs in stock
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)