<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, SYNC Sirrius, Axillary, heated mirr./seats, all power, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Winter tires included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2016 Ford Escape

165,417 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE w/Backup Cam/Winter tires

2016 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE w/Backup Cam/Winter tires

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,417KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6GUC68778

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 165,417 KM

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, SYNC Sirrius, Axillary, heated mirr./seats, all power, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Winter tires included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.  

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Ford Escape