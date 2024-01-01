Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, SYNC Sirrius, Axillary, heated mirr./seats, all power, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Winter tires included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape 4WD, 207k $8990   ///   2018 Kia Soul LX, 153k $9990 </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2016 Ford Escape

165,417 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,417KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GX6GUC68779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,417 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, SYNC Sirrius, Axillary, heated mirr./seats, all power, keyless. Looks & runs excellent. Winter tires included. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape 4WD, 207k $8990   ///   2018 Kia Soul LX, 153k $9990 

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 156,600 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i Navi/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2011 BMW X5 AWD 4dr 35i Navi/Backup Cam 157,777 KM $9,800 + tax & lic

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Ford Escape