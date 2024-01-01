Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.49%  </p><p>Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/Sensors, Leater p/heated seats, heated mirrors, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Loocks& runs great. $800 safety service included. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude, only 111k, $9800    ///    2018 Ford Escape SE, 153k $11800    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs avail. </p>

2016 Ford Escape

174,961 KM

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE Navi/Leather/Cam

11998960

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE Navi/Leather/Cam

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,961KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX8GUA24556

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,961 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.49%  

Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/Sensors, Leater p/heated seats, heated mirrors, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Loocks& runs great. $800 safety service included. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude, only 111k, $9800    ///    2018 Ford Escape SE, 153k $11800    

Over 20 SUVs avail. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Ford Escape