$8,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE Leather/Navi/Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,961 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.49%
Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/Sensors, Leater p/heated seats, heated mirrors, Axillary, USB, all power, keyless entry. Loocks& runs great. $800 safety service included. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 Ford Escape SEL 2.0L, 195k $9500 /// 2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude, only 111k, $9500 /// 2018 Ford Escape SE, 153k $11500
Over 20 SUVs avail.
